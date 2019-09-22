Ulysses Management Continues to Hold Stake in Groupon (GRPN); Group One Trading LP Increases Holding in Cameco (CCJ)

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 64.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 158,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 405,485 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, up from 246,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 1.54M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 423.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 5.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 6.55 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.44 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 9.24 million shares traded or 66.70% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (Put) by 71,400 shares to 71,700 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (Put) by 151,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,700 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Call).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A Common St by 1,945 shares to 8,055 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $129,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold GRPN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 343.70 million shares or 0.88% less from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Money Management Ltd invested in 24,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Blair William And Comm Il stated it has 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Sei holds 0% or 128,808 shares. D E Shaw reported 4.08 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Incorporated holds 114,395 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 18.61M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 4.24 million shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 3.07M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson Company has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Carroll Financial Assoc Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2 shares. Mariner Limited holds 0% or 71,853 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 43.01M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

