Ulysses Management Continues to Hold Holding in Blackstone Group (BX); United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holder Rudman Errol M Decreased Position by $1.82 Million

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group (BX) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 113,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 5.91M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 08/05/2018 – Blackstone Bets Big on Spanish Hotels; 30/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Gray sees scope for Italian deals despite political strife; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON PORTFOLIO; 23/03/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Unitholders Approve Transaction with Blackstone; 18/04/2018 – Blackstone’s Japan move highlights governance fight; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50/SHR; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: MPHASIS BLOCK DEAL AIMED TO CREATE MORE LIQUIDITY; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY GRAMERCY’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 03/04/2018 – Strategic Partners Closes Second Infrastructure Secondaries Fund at $1.75 Billion

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,783 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10M, down from 224,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $94.78. About 5.63M shares traded or 129.72% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental Boosts 2Q Revenue Guidance; 24/05/2018 – United Continental appoints first female board chair; 30/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – U.S. DOT TENTATIVELY AWARDED CO AND MESA AIRLINES AUTHORITY TO BEGIN OFFERING DAILY NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON & HAVANA; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 3.6%; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL – NOW EXPECTS TAX RATE OF ABOUT 21% TO 22% FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March Consolidated Capacity (Available Seat Miles) Increased 3.8%; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q TRASM Up 3.4%; 14/05/2018 – United Air to Add Newark Flights in Latest Bid for Hub Dominance; 03/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N -MOST RECENTLY, EARNEST HAS BEEN A POLITICAL ANALYST FOR NBC NEWS AND MSNBC

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Airlines And Delta Beat, Buy JetBlue; Sell Blue Apron, Caution On Roku And Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can United Airlines (UAL) Retain Beat Streak in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy United Airlines (UAL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Delta (DAL) Stock Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Upbeat View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

