Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) and PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). The two are both Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.29 17.97 PBF Energy Inc. 31 0.11 N/A 2.75 10.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and PBF Energy Inc. PBF Energy Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of PBF Energy Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 14% 4.4% PBF Energy Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a beta of 0.3 and its 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PBF Energy Inc.’s 60.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PBF Energy Inc. are 1.5 and 0.5 respectively. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PBF Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and PBF Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 PBF Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, PBF Energy Inc.’s average target price is $34.4, while its potential upside is 47.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and PBF Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.9% and 90.4%. Insiders held roughly 26.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of PBF Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. -5.27% 1.36% -1.14% -31.85% -12.14% -23.04% PBF Energy Inc. -1.48% -8.34% -16.7% -21.24% -39.97% -14.51%

For the past year PBF Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors PBF Energy Inc. beats Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Fuel Distribution segment is involved in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,563 Ipiranga service stations. The Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of AmapÃ¡, CearÃ¡, MaranhÃ£o, ParÃ¡, ParaÃ­ba, Pernambuco, PiauÃ­, Rio Grande do Norte, SÃ£o Paulo, and Tocantins. Further, it provides specialty chemicals; and stores liquid bulk in six ports. The company also has operations in the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United State, as well as in other regions of the United States and Canada. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.