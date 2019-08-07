Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Shareholder Capital Innovations Lowered Stake; As Stepan Co (SCL) Stock Value Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Increased Its Holding

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 5,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 176,667 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, up from 171,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $93.17. About 6,225 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 40,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 2,910 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 43,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.795. About 224,790 shares traded. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv invested in 0.01% or 1,696 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Menta Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability reported 15 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Grp has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 519,406 shares. Victory Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Loomis Sayles Lp reported 247 shares. 200,801 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 31,261 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Walthausen Lc accumulated 1.04% or 91,728 shares. Ameriprise owns 196,529 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Piedmont Investment has 0.02% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 5,119 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $175,793 activity.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 40,028 shares to 356,955 shares, valued at $37.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) by 39,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,103 shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO).

