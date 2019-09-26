Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Reaches $4.39 After 6.00% Up Move; Mexico Equity & Income Fund Has 1.6 Sentiment

The stock of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 317,655 shares traded. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42BThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $4.79 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $4.65 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UGP worth $287.16M more.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc (MXE) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.33, from 0.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 8 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 5 trimmed and sold equity positions in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.77 million shares, down from 2.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. for 1.69 million shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 224,579 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 230,373 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 17,270 shares.

It closed at $10.57 lastly. It is up 6.60% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.60% the S&P500.

Ultrapar Participa????es S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. It operates through five divisions: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. It has a 8.39 P/E ratio. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

