Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) and Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Comparing side by side

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) and Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 6 0.00 N/A 0.29 17.97 Sunoco LP 31 0.15 N/A 1.99 16.95

Table 1 demonstrates Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and Sunoco LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sunoco LP appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Sunoco LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and Sunoco LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 14% 4.4% Sunoco LP 0.00% 16.2% 2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a beta of 0.3 and its 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sunoco LP has beta of 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Sunoco LP’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunoco LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and Sunoco LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunoco LP 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Sunoco LP has a consensus price target of $33.6, with potential upside of 8.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and Sunoco LP are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 36.1% respectively. Insiders owned 26.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares. Competitively, Sunoco LP has 26.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. -5.27% 1.36% -1.14% -31.85% -12.14% -23.04% Sunoco LP 0.51% 7.51% 8.75% 10.24% 27.65% 24.27%

For the past year Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. had bearish trend while Sunoco LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Sunoco LP beats Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Fuel Distribution segment is involved in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,563 Ipiranga service stations. The Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of AmapÃ¡, CearÃ¡, MaranhÃ£o, ParÃ¡, ParaÃ­ba, Pernambuco, PiauÃ­, Rio Grande do Norte, SÃ£o Paulo, and Tocantins. Further, it provides specialty chemicals; and stores liquid bulk in six ports. The company also has operations in the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and consignment locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers. The company also distributes other petroleum products, including propane and lubricating oils; and leases or subleases real estate properties. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 1,345 convenience stores and fuel outlets offering merchandise, food service, motor fuel, and other services in approximately 20 states. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP is based in Dallas, Texas.