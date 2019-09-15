Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) and Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) and Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 5 0.00 N/A 0.29 17.97 Phillips 66 Partners LP 51 11.83 N/A 4.10 12.74

Demonstrates Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and Phillips 66 Partners LP earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Phillips 66 Partners LP is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and Phillips 66 Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 14% 4.4% Phillips 66 Partners LP 0.00% 17.4% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s 0.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 70.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Phillips 66 Partners LP’s 0.99 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Phillips 66 Partners LP which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Phillips 66 Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and Phillips 66 Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Phillips 66 Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00

$5 is Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s average price target while its potential upside is 16.01%. Phillips 66 Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $59 average price target and a 2.18% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. appears more favorable than Phillips 66 Partners LP, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.9% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares and 45.7% of Phillips 66 Partners LP shares. About 26.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.47% are Phillips 66 Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. -5.27% 1.36% -1.14% -31.85% -12.14% -23.04% Phillips 66 Partners LP -2.74% 6.57% 5.32% 3.06% -2.06% 24.1%

For the past year Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has -23.04% weaker performance while Phillips 66 Partners LP has 24.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Phillips 66 Partners LP beats on 9 of the 12 factors Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Fuel Distribution segment is involved in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,563 Ipiranga service stations. The Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of AmapÃ¡, CearÃ¡, MaranhÃ£o, ParÃ¡, ParaÃ­ba, Pernambuco, PiauÃ­, Rio Grande do Norte, SÃ£o Paulo, and Tocantins. Further, it provides specialty chemicals; and stores liquid bulk in six ports. The company also has operations in the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.