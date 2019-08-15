Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (UGP) Reaches $4.23 After 4.00% Down Move; Blue Edge Capital Decreased Home Depot (HD) Position By $732.91 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 27.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,826 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 9,928 shares with $1.90 billion value, down from 13,754 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $220.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $200.3. About 2.80M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT

The stock of Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.03% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 2.04 million shares traded or 122.58% up from the average. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s AlesatThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $4.63B company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $4.06 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UGP worth $185.32 million less.

Ultrapar Participa????es S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. The company has market cap of $4.63 billion. It operates through five divisions: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. It has a 8.09 P/E ratio. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.21 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $23000 highest and $194 lowest target. $208.10's average target is 3.89% above currents $200.3 stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.