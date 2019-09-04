Ultralife (ULBI) Holder Franklin Resources Decreased Holding as Share Price Declined; As First Long Is (FLIC) Stock Declined, Basswood Capital Management Decreased Holding

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Ultralife Corp (ULBI) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.14% . The institutional investor held 383,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 426,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Ultralife Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 17,965 shares traded. Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) has declined 12.26% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ULBI News: 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys New 2.5% Position in Ultralife; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ultralife Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULBI); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Ultralife; 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q Rev $23.1M

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 95.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 467,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The hedge fund held 21,217 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 488,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 40,403 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 480,997 shares to 614,245 shares, valued at $50.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 119,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).

More notable recent The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend of $.17 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The First of Long Island (FLIC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces CEO Succession – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold FLIC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.08% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Roundview Cap owns 0.15% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 29,462 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 37,583 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 6,105 shares. 10,438 are held by Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com. Systematic Ltd Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 45,715 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 48,784 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 81,869 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) owns 615 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 34,624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt has 0.07% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 582,753 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Co holds 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) or 17,255 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 14,933 shares in its portfolio. Cutler Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.47% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Analysts await The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FLIC’s profit will be $10.61M for 12.52 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by The First of Long Island Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ULBI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.00 million shares or 4.66% more from 4.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 8,931 shares. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0% in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) or 6,733 shares. Teton Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 53,559 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 1,792 shares. Thb Asset Management accumulated 627,736 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited reported 15,900 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% or 3,358 shares. Northern Corp invested in 0% or 40,621 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Essex Inv Management Com Limited Liability Com holds 0.25% or 164,926 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 590,927 shares or 0% of the stock. 314,055 are held by Renaissance Tech Ltd Co. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 31,400 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 116,778 shares to 620,020 shares, valued at $44.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 358,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).