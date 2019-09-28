Ultralife Corporation (ULBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Servotronics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT)

As Industrial Electrical Equipment businesses, Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Servotronics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife Corporation 9 0.00 9.82M 1.43 6.10 Servotronics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 1.38 7.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ultralife Corporation and Servotronics Inc. Servotronics Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ultralife Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ultralife Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Servotronics Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife Corporation 113,789,107.76% 24.5% 21% Servotronics Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.9%

Volatility & Risk

Ultralife Corporation has a beta of 0.87 and its 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Servotronics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.47 beta which makes it 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ultralife Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Servotronics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Servotronics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultralife Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ultralife Corporation and Servotronics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.4% and 10.5%. Ultralife Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Servotronics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultralife Corporation 2.95% 8.72% -21.14% 10.51% -12.26% 29.33% Servotronics Inc. 0.93% 3.26% -15.66% -10.6% 11.89% 4.22%

For the past year Ultralife Corporation has stronger performance than Servotronics Inc.

Summary

Ultralife Corporation beats Servotronics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment offers communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. The segmentÂ’s military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Servotronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets technology and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Group segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets. This segmentÂ’s principal servo-control components include torque motors, electromagnetic actuators, hydraulic valves, pneumatic valves, and related devices that convert an electrical current into a mechanical force or movement, and other related products. It also offers metallic seals of various cross-sectional configurations to close tolerances from standard and special alloy steels. This segment markets and sells its products to the United States Government, government prime contractors, government subcontractors, commercial manufacturers, and end users. The companyÂ’s Consumer Products Group segment provides cutlery products, including steak, carving, bread, butcher, and paring knives for household use, as well as for use in restaurants, institutions, and private industry; fixed and folding knives for hunting, fishing, and camping; and machetes, bayonets, axes, strap cutters, and other tools primarily for military and rescue/first-responder use, as well as for commercial markets. It also offers various specialty tools, putty knives, linoleum sheet cutters, field knives, scalpels, and micro-spatulas; and plastic fabrication, metal fabrication, and other engineering, design, and OEM/white-label manufacturing services to customers in consumer and commercial industries. This segment markets its products through its sales resources and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to big box, hardware, supermarket, variety, department, discount, gift, drug, outdoors, and sporting stores, as well as various branches of the United States Government; and electronic commerce. Servotronics, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elma, New York.