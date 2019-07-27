Ultralife Corporation (ULBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Both Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife Corporation 9 1.65 N/A 1.43 5.84 Atkore International Group Inc. 24 0.66 N/A 2.53 9.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ultralife Corporation and Atkore International Group Inc. Atkore International Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ultralife Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Ultralife Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Atkore International Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ultralife Corporation and Atkore International Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife Corporation 0.00% 24.5% 21% Atkore International Group Inc. 0.00% 101.9% 9.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ultralife Corporation is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Atkore International Group Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Ultralife Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Atkore International Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ultralife Corporation and Atkore International Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Atkore International Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Atkore International Group Inc.’s potential downside is -7.75% and its consensus target price is $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ultralife Corporation and Atkore International Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Ultralife Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are Atkore International Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultralife Corporation 0.6% -23.51% -13.81% 6.09% -10.59% 23.85% Atkore International Group Inc. -3.37% 6.24% 6.06% 24.41% 17.98% 24.34%

For the past year Ultralife Corporation was less bullish than Atkore International Group Inc.

Summary

Atkore International Group Inc. beats Ultralife Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment offers communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. The segmentÂ’s military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s electrical raceway products include metal, polyvinyl chloride, and flexible electrical conduit and fittings; armored cable and fittings; and cable tray and cable ladders for the non-residential construction and renovation markets. It also offers mechanical products and solutions comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, flexible sprinkler drops, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services for the construction and industrial markets. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, and Cope brands, as well as other sub-brands. Atkore International Group Inc. serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and specialty distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois. Atkore International Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Atkore International Holdings Inc.