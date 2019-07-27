Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) and Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) Comparison side by side

Both Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife Corporation 9 1.65 N/A 1.43 5.84 Capstone Turbine Corporation 1 0.64 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife Corporation 0.00% 24.5% 21% Capstone Turbine Corporation 0.00% -57.7% -24%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.71 shows that Ultralife Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Capstone Turbine Corporation on the other hand, has 0.8 beta which makes it 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.1 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultralife Corporation. Its rival Capstone Turbine Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Ultralife Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ultralife Corporation and Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Capstone Turbine Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Capstone Turbine Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus price target and a 173.97% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ultralife Corporation and Capstone Turbine Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 11.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Ultralife Corporation shares. Comparatively, 2.7% are Capstone Turbine Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultralife Corporation 0.6% -23.51% -13.81% 6.09% -10.59% 23.85% Capstone Turbine Corporation -3.63% -12.38% 2.04% -2.88% -41.16% 34.64%

For the past year Ultralife Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Summary

Ultralife Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment offers communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. The segmentÂ’s military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The companyÂ’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and provides after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Capstone Turbine Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.