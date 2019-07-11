Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) and Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Comparison side by side

As Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife Corporation 9 1.53 N/A 1.43 5.84 Ballard Power Systems Inc. 3 10.74 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ultralife Corporation and Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife Corporation 0.00% 24.5% 21% Ballard Power Systems Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -8.9%

Risk & Volatility

Ultralife Corporation has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s 2.15 beta is the reason why it is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ultralife Corporation is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Ballard Power Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ultralife Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ultralife Corporation and Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ballard Power Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Ballard Power Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.75 consensus target price and a -8.31% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ultralife Corporation and Ballard Power Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 16.4%. Ultralife Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 0.5% are Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultralife Corporation 0.6% -23.51% -13.81% 6.09% -10.59% 23.85% Ballard Power Systems Inc. 15.32% 13.61% 12.94% 36.17% 21.52% 60.67%

For the past year Ultralife Corporation has weaker performance than Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Summary

Ultralife Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment offers communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. The segmentÂ’s military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells worldwide. Its power products include stationary systems, such as FCgen-H2PM, a hydrogen-fueled power system for telecommunications network, secure communications, and critical data communications, as well as hub, transmission, or repeater sites applications; and motive modules, including FCveloCity, a PEM fuel cell stack, which provides solutions for forklifts, buses, and light rails. The companyÂ’s power products also comprise FCgen air-cooled and FCvelocity liquid-cooled fuel cell stacks to power fuel cell systems for a range of applications, as well as portable power products comprising fuel cell power solutions for portable, remote, and mobile applications. The company also provides engineering services, technology transfer, and license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio for various fuel cell applications. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.