Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Since Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 49 -0.36 54.29M -6.34 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 25.18M -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 110,592,788.76% -45.4% -39.4% XBiotech Inc. 281,655,480.98% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility and Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.13 beta. XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta and it is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and XBiotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$77 is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 82.38%. Competitively XBiotech Inc. has an average price target of $13, with potential upside of 40.09%. The results provided earlier shows that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. appears more favorable than XBiotech Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.97% and 18.9%. Insiders owned 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was more bullish than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors XBiotech Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.