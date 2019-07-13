Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|60
|57.04
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-18.04
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.4%
|-39.4%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-126.8%
|-82.6%
Liquidity
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|2
|5
|2.71
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 27.12% upside potential and a consensus target price of $74.43.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 16.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-0.95%
|-13.01%
|14.77%
|20.33%
|-2.33%
|44.57%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.84%
|43.8%
|24.75%
|144.04%
|-84.56%
|44.11%
For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was more bullish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.
