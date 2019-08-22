Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 48.17 N/A -6.34 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.13 beta means Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility is 113.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Tyme Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $74.33, with potential upside of 26.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.