Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|62
|48.17
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.4%
|-39.4%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
Risk and Volatility
A 2.13 beta means Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility is 113.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Tyme Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $74.33, with potential upside of 26.54%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-1.95%
|-4.09%
|-6.08%
|23.36%
|-22.3%
|38.59%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
