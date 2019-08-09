Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 55.07 N/A -6.34 0.00 Repligen Corporation 69 19.96 N/A 0.46 204.75

Demonstrates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Repligen Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Repligen Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus target price is $74, while its potential upside is 20.05%. Competitively Repligen Corporation has a consensus target price of $65, with potential downside of -30.64%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. looks more robust than Repligen Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.97% and 90.6% respectively. 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bullish than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.