Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 58.71 N/A -6.34 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.57 N/A -3.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2%

Volatility and Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.14. Recro Pharma Inc.’s -0.1 beta is the reason why it is 110.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 2.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$74.43 is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 23.51%. On the other hand, Recro Pharma Inc.’s potential downside is -11.46% and its consensus price target is $8.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. looks more robust than Recro Pharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 70.9% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57% Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.