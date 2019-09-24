Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 36.22 N/A -6.34 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 70.73 N/A -0.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, Rafael Holdings Inc. which has a 15 Current Ratio and a 15 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 74.37% and an $77 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.97% and 36.3% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bullish than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.