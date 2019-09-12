Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 38.52 N/A -6.34 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 71.07% for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. with average target price of $77. Competitively the average target price of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is $12, which is potential 374.31% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.