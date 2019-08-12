Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 50.26 N/A -6.34 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.55 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 349.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.49 beta.

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential is 20.76% at a $74 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.97% and 1.1% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Comparatively, 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.