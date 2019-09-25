Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

We will be comparing the differences between Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 60 35.10 N/A -6.34 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 40.63 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk & Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Mesoblast Limited has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Mesoblast Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average target price of $77, and a 79.91% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 92.97% and 2.6% respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was more bullish than Mesoblast Limited.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.