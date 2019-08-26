Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 45.39 N/A -6.34 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.28 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.13 beta indicates that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 113.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ImmuCell Corporation’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival ImmuCell Corporation is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average price target is $77, while its potential upside is 39.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.97% and 23.1% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.