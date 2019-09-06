Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 43.52 N/A -6.34 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 highlights Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s 0.17 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus price target of $77, and a 69.83% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).