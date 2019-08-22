Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|62
|48.17
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Genmab A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.4%
|-39.4%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Genmab A/S.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 26.54% upside potential and a consensus price target of $74.33. Competitively the consensus price target of Genmab A/S is $23, which is potential 12.97% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Genmab A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.97% and 0%. About 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-1.95%
|-4.09%
|-6.08%
|23.36%
|-22.3%
|38.59%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genmab A/S.
Summary
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Genmab A/S.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.
