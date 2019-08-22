Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 48.17 N/A -6.34 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 26.54% upside potential and a consensus price target of $74.33. Competitively the consensus price target of Genmab A/S is $23, which is potential 12.97% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Genmab A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.97% and 0%. About 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genmab A/S.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Genmab A/S.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.