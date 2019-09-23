Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

We are comparing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 34.91 N/A -6.34 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $77, with potential upside of 80.88%. Competitively the average target price of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 176.82% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.97% and 0%. 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.