Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

As Biotechnology companies, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 60 57.22 N/A -6.34 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 53 2.59 N/A 0.73 62.31

In table 1 we can see Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.14 beta indicates that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 114.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus price target of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $74.43, with potential upside of 26.73%. Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s consensus price target is $69.5, while its potential upside is 61.18%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. seems more appealing than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 85% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. 1.5% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 44.57% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -23.68% weaker performance.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.