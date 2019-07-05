Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 59 58.04 N/A -6.34 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 74.28 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus price target is $74.43, while its potential upside is 25.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.