Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|59
|58.04
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|74.28
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.4%
|-39.4%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|2
|5
|2.71
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus price target is $74.43, while its potential upside is 25.07%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-0.95%
|-13.01%
|14.77%
|20.33%
|-2.33%
|44.57%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18.16%
|1.89%
|-13.6%
|-26.33%
|-8.47%
|-13.6%
For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.
