Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 41.47 N/A -6.34 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$77 is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 52.29%. Competitively the consensus price target of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 139.36% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.97% and 90.4% respectively. About 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.