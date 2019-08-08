Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

As Biotechnology companies, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 49.54 N/A -6.34 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 10.50 N/A -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a beta of 2.13 and its 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 25.19% upside potential and an average price target of $74.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.97% and 61.2%. About 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has stronger performance than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.