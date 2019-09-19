Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 35.57 N/A -6.34 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 20.83 N/A -2.88 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential is 77.54% at a $77 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.97% and 0.7%. Insiders held 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.