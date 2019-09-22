Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

As Biotechnology companies, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 34.91 N/A -6.34 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.13 beta means Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility is 113.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus price target of $77, and a 80.88% upside potential. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus price target and a 491.22% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.