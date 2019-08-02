Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

As Biotechnology companies, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 45.47 N/A -6.34 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.11 beta.

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential is 33.72% at a $74.43 consensus target price. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus target price and a 89.77% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.97% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.