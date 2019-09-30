Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 50 -0.36 54.29M -6.34 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 23 0.00 8.02M -5.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 108,950,431.47% -45.4% -39.4% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35,502,434.71% -120.6% -44.3%

Risk & Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.13. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s 27.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$77 is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 81.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 92.97% and 87.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -49.07% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.