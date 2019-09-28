Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Comparing side by side

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 50 -0.36 54.29M -6.34 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 0.00 10.49M -3.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 108,255,234.30% -45.4% -39.4% Vaxart Inc. 1,664,286,847.53% -139.4% -54.2%

Risk & Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.13 beta. In other hand, Vaxart Inc. has beta of 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 81.18% upside potential and a consensus target price of $77.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Vaxart Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.