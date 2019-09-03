Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Comparison side by side

Since Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 43.51 N/A -6.34 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average price target of $77, and a 41.36% upside potential. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average price target and a 66.07% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.97% and 34.5% respectively. 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was more bullish than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.