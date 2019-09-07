Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparing side by side

Both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 42.96 N/A -6.34 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 72.03% upside potential and a consensus price target of $77.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.