Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 60 57.11 N/A -6.34 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 31.92 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility & Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 2.14 beta, while its volatility is 114.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.4 beta is the reason why it is 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 26.97% for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. with consensus price target of $74.43. Competitively the consensus price target of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.5, which is potential 55.29% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.