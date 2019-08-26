Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 45.39 N/A -6.34 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 8 19.29 N/A -3.96 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 2.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 113.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. PolarityTE Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.14 beta.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, PolarityTE Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $77, with potential upside of 39.11%.

Institutional investors owned 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.

On 5 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.