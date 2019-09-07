Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Contrasting side by side

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 42.96 N/A -6.34 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.10 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Volatility and Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $77, with potential upside of 72.03%. Meanwhile, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 12.36%. The data provided earlier shows that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. appears more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.