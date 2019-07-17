Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) Comparison side by side

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 60 57.65 N/A -6.34 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. N/A 26.76 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4%

Volatility & Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.14. From a competition point of view, Neuralstem Inc. has a 2.61 beta which is 161.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Neuralstem Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $74.43, with potential upside of 25.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17% of Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57% Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.