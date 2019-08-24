Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Comparing side by side

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 44.06 N/A -6.34 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 38.41 N/A -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6. Competitively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.3 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$74.33 is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 34.29%. On the other hand, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 250.65% and its average target price is $13.5. Based on the results delivered earlier, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was more bullish than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.