Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 44.76 N/A -6.34 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 23.56 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.13 beta means Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility is 113.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Insmed Incorporated has beta of 2.76 which is 176.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus price target is $77, while its potential upside is 41.08%. Insmed Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $43.5 consensus price target and a 164.28% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Insmed Incorporated looks more robust than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than Insmed Incorporated

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Insmed Incorporated on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.