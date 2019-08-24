Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Comparison side by side

Both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 45.39 N/A -6.34 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival Forty Seven Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $74.33, with potential upside of 34.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.97% and 54.7%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, 3.6% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance while Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.