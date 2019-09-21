Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Contrasting side by side

Since Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 34.91 N/A -6.34 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 109.55 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.13 shows that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 80.88% for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. with average target price of $77. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a 176.24% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.