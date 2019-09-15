Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 36.17 N/A -6.34 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 90.86 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Cue Biopharma Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $77, with potential upside of 74.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.97% and 21.7%. About 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cue Biopharma Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.