Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Comparison side by side

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 36.22 N/A -6.34 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and CohBar Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.13 beta indicates that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 113.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. CohBar Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and has 15.5 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus target price of $77, and a 74.37% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.5% of CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance while CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CohBar Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.