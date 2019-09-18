Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Contrasting side by side

Since Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 36.27 N/A -6.34 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 15.92 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Chimerix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a beta of 2.13 and its 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Chimerix Inc. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Chimerix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 74.13% and an $77 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.97% and 76.5% respectively. 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.