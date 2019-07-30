Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 59.37 N/A -6.34 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $74.43, with potential upside of 22.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Competitively, 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.