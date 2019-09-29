Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Contrasting side by side

Both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 50 -0.36 54.29M -6.34 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 2.63M -4.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 108,255,234.30% -45.4% -39.4% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 94,993,859.71% -224.9% -126.4%

Volatility & Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.13 beta. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$77 is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 81.18%. Competitively the consensus price target of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 13.64% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. seems more appealing than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was more bullish than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.